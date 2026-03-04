NexGen Energy Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results call to highlight a year of major regulatory, commercial, and infrastructure progress as it positions the Rook I uranium project in Saskatchewan for a transition into construction pending final federal approval.

Chief Executive Officer Leigh Curyer said 2025 was a “defining year” marked by site infrastructure investments, regulatory advancements, commercial offtake agreements, exploration success at Patterson Corridor East (PCE), an approximately CAD 1 billion equity raise, and team expansion. He framed the company’s strategy around maintaining maximum exposure to uranium prices at the time of delivery, calling NexGen “the world’s most levered company to the future price of uranium.”

Management’s view of uranium market conditions

Curyer said the nuclear sector is benefiting from what he described as a structural shift in global energy demand, with policy and capital increasingly aligned to support nuclear growth, including for data centers and AI-driven electricity demand. He cited U.S. policy initiatives and funding, including a proposed “multi-billion-dollar Project Vault Reserve” for critical minerals and uranium supply and the U.S. Department of Energy allocating $2.7 billion to nuclear fuel companies such as Centrus.

He also pointed to increased activity from large technology companies seeking long-term power supply, referencing Meta signing a multi-gigawatt deal with Oklo, TerraPower, and Vistra to power AI data centers.

Against that backdrop, Curyer emphasized that, in the company’s view, uranium fundamentals remain tight even without additional “tailwinds.” He noted uranium prices have risen from $17 per pound in 2017 to $90 per pound “today,” yet he said there has been no material supply response and that production levels have seen several downgrades in the past 12 months.

He highlighted spot market dynamics, saying approximately 56 million pounds traded in the spot market in 2025, representing about 40% of mine supply and 27% of total consumption. He added that utility spot purchases surged 85% year-over-year and accounted for about one-quarter of spot volumes. Meanwhile, he said producers sold 4.6 million pounds into the spot market in 2025, down from 10.9 million pounds in 2022, attributing the decline to producers being at capacity, cautious on future output, and heavily committed on forward sales.

Rook I permitting update and construction readiness

NexGen said it has completed the two-part Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) hearings—held Nov. 19, 2025 and Feb. 9–12, 2026—which Curyer described as the final stage of the federal approvals process. He said CNSC staff acknowledged the quality and rigor of NexGen’s submission and have formally recommended approval to the CNSC commission.

Curyer also emphasized what he characterized as strong support from Indigenous communities, stating the company has “formal and public support” from four Indigenous nations within the local priority area. He added that Saskatchewan continues to champion Rook I as a priority project and said the company is prepared to advance into construction upon receipt of final federal approval.

In response to analyst questions about what investors should expect after approval, Curyer said the first six months of work would focus on earthworks and surface preparation for sinking the production and exhaust shafts, followed by freezing and shaft development activities. He said the freeze plant is “in a warehouse in Saskatoon ready to be deployed to site.”

On capital costs, Curyer said the initial capex estimate remains CAD 2.2 billion and that, despite inflation and engineering advancement, the company has seen “no material movement in that number.” He described the construction as technically strong but relatively straightforward from a mining perspective due to the competent basement rock, and said cost and schedule variability declines significantly once shaft sinking reaches basement rock. He added the company has drilled more than 400,000 meters and believes it has strong awareness of ground conditions.

On construction logistics, management said LNG will be used during construction as well as for the final mine plan. Curyer said the company works closely with the Saskatchewan Highways Department regarding Highway 955 and cited an undertaking by Premier Scott Moe to ensure road maintenance supports increased construction traffic.

Financing, liquidity, and offtake contracting strategy

Management reiterated it is maintaining “full strategic optionality” on financing. Curyer said NexGen ended the year with “over $1.1 billion” in cash and that the first 12 months of construction are expected to cost approximately $300 million, giving the company runway while it finalizes the remaining project financing.

Asked about financing timing, Curyer said the company could conclude the final financing component “anytime between now and 18 months from now.” He said interest from potential funding parties has increased and that NexGen intends to structure financing in a way that preserves exposure to uranium prices at delivery.

On contracting, Curyer said multiple offtake negotiations are progressing with utilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and that the company expects to announce additional contracts in 2026. In Q&A, he said NexGen currently has 2 million pounds per year contracted over the first five years and that the company breaks even at 3.5 million pounds. He said the need to sign substantial additional offtake before construction or production is “completely mitigated” at current levels, while acknowledging strong demand for long-term contracts, particularly from Asia.

The company also highlighted a major capital markets milestone following its CAD 950 million Canadian capital raise, including CAD 600 million from Australian investors. NexGen said it was added to the S&P/ASX 200 Index on Dec. 22, 2025, which management said increased market capitalization, liquidity, Australian institutional ownership, and free float.

Exploration progress at PCE and longer-term growth optionality

Curyer said the basement-hosted PCE discovery continued to produce encouraging results through 2025, including multiple high-grade assays and what he described as the company’s highest-grade discovery-phase intercept to date, including those found during Arrow’s development. He said the mineralized system continues to expand and supports the potential for additional Tier 1 discoveries across the company’s land package in Saskatchewan’s Southwest Athabasca Basin.

In Q&A, management said four rigs are currently drilling at PCE as part of a 42,000-meter program intended to expand the footprint and define higher-grade zones. The company also plans to test a parallel structure alongside PCE and a target on its SW3 land package east of Rook I.

Discussing potential development pathways, Curyer said a conceptual approach could involve accessing PCE via an underground drift from Arrow and processing through the same production shaft and mill, but he stressed any development would be subject to permitting and resource definition. He said the company expects to study PCE development scenarios most likely in 2027 or 2028, after establishing a maiden resource, without compromising Rook I’s construction timeline.

Curyer closed by reiterating that the company’s immediate focus is transitioning into construction at Rook I after final federal approval, while continuing exploration and contracting activities to support longer-term growth.

About NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

