Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 188,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,398. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 462.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 65.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing principally in investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal obligations, with an emphasis on credits that are free from federal income tax. It may also invest up to a limited portion of its assets in municipal lease obligations, variable-rate demand notes, and other municipal derivatives.

As a part of the Nuveen family of investment products, NVG is managed by experienced municipal fixed-income professionals who conduct rigorous credit analysis and portfolio construction.

