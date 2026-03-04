Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMS) is a closed-end investment company managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager specializing in fixed income and tax-advantaged strategies. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and Minnesota state personal income taxes by investing predominantly in municipal securities issued by entities located in or serving the state of Minnesota.

The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in investment-grade general obligation and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure, and utilities throughout Minnesota.

