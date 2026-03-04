Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JRS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

