Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 29,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.

ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.

