Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 4,201 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price target on Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $251.17 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.69. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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