California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $269,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Lockheed Martin News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed is expanding F?35 capabilities with new weapons, data?sharing and production wins, supporting longer?term aircraft revenue and backlog growth. Is LMT Expanding F-35 Capabilities to Strengthen Air Dominance?
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed won a role providing an anti?jamming payload for Japan’s next?generation defense satellite communications program—an international program that should add program revenue and deepen strategic ties. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) To Provide Anti-Jamming Payload For Japan’s Next-Generation Defense Satellite Communication System
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note a defense demand tailwind—ramping munitions and system production globally—which supports multi?year revenue visibility for primes like Lockheed. Lockheed Martin And RTX Stock: Rising Pillars Of Modern Defense
- Positive Sentiment: Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha Flight 7 successfully reached orbit and delivered a Lockheed payload—a technical validation and positive PR for Lockheed’s space customers and partners (though the immediate financial impact to Lockheed is likely limited). Firefly Aerospace Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Roth Capital and other coverage are focusing on Firefly’s momentum after the Alpha flight; that attention can buoy aerospace sentiment but mainly benefits smaller launch suppliers rather than big primes directly. Roth ‘encouraged’ by FireFly’s successful Alpha flight
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and retrospectives (including long?term performance pieces) reinforce Lockheed’s defensive, dividend?paying profile—useful context but unlikely to move the stock near?term. $1000 Invested In Lockheed Martin 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
- Negative Sentiment: Lockheed’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS miss vs. estimates (and year?over?year EPS decline), which keeps some traders cautious on near?term earnings momentum despite revenue growth. (This remains a primary driver of short?term volatility.)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and balance?sheet factors (premium P/E, elevated debt?to?equity) leave less room for disappointment vs. peers; with investors rotating into higher?beta space and launch names, Lockheed can see short?term selling pressure.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LMT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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