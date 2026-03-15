California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $269,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $646.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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