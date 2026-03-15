Central Securities Corporation $CET Stock Holdings Raised by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up about 4.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CET. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Central Securities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 15.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $50.25 on Friday. Central Securities Corporation has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $52.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

Insider Activity

About Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, CEO John C. Hill bought 500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $25,455.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,059.43. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.