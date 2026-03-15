California Public Employees Retirement System Has $295.17 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,218 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $295,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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