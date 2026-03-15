Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $2.26 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

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Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $329.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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