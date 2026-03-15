Berkley W R Corp Purchases 165,054 Shares of Pelican Acquisition Corporation $PELI

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.32% of Pelican Acquisition worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PELI. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pelican Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Pelican Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Pelican Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Pelican Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pelican Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pelican Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pelican Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Pelican Acquisition Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ PELI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Pelican Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Pelican Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Pelican Acquisition Corp is a Delaware-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker PELI. Founded in 2021, the firm completed its initial public offering in July 2021 and holds its capital in trust pending the completion of a business combination. The company’s charter permits a merger, stock exchange, asset purchase or other similar transactions with one or more operating businesses.

The SPAC is focused on identifying opportunities in technology-driven sectors, including software, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and related fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Free Report).

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