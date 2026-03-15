Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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