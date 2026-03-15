Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. $LEO

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,628 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals accounts for 1.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 170,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

See Also

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