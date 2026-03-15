Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. NCR Atleos accounts for 1.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NCR Atleos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in NCR Atleos during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in NCR Atleos by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price target on NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NCR Atleos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

NATL opened at $44.14 on Friday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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