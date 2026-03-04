FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LTTI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LTTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,439 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 29th total of 6,294 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LTTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422. FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF (LTTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide synthetic long exposure to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker: TLT). The fund also sells weekly FLEX call options and targets an annual income level of 5% higher than the underlying ETFs annual income yield. LTTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

