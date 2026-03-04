Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,690 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,226 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPXI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upexi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Upexi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Upexi in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 100,000 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,760.27. The trade was a 2.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $400,500. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upexi by 3,733.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Price Performance

UPXI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,416,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Upexi has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Upexi had a negative net margin of 496.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%.

Upexi announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 25.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) is a full-service digital consultancy that partners with brands to design, develop, and deploy digital products and marketing strategies. The company’s expertise spans user experience and interface design, custom software engineering, and data-driven marketing services. By integrating research, creative design, and technical execution, Upexi helps clients accelerate product development cycles and optimize their digital presence.

The firm serves a diverse, global clientele across sectors such as e-commerce, software-as-a-service (SaaS), healthcare, and finance.

