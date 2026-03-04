ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,668 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 29th total of 63,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 46,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy by 7,879.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Energy Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the index.

