Vanguard Group Inc. Has $131.74 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,194,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Novavax worth $131,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. Novavax had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 673.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company’s lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

