Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,380 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,678,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,618,000 after buying an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,978,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,931,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

