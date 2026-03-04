TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
ESLT opened at $823.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $689.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.18. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $333.37 and a fifty-two week high of $833.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.
Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.
