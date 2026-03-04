Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Decreased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $373,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

