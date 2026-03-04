SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Short Interest Update

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,009,296 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 29th total of 6,828,352 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,876,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,876,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SharkNinja Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%.SharkNinja’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

