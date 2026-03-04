AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 29000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

