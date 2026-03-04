Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.3375, but opened at $9.74. Bavarian Nordic shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

Bavarian Nordic Trading Down 2.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

