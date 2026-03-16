Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $696,841,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,691,000 after buying an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,831,000 after buying an additional 796,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,549,000 after acquiring an additional 619,829 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $208.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.26 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average is $259.63.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total value of $234,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,295.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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