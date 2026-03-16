Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 607.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 46,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $1,356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,014.80. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,640.75. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,287. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HALO opened at $63.66 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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