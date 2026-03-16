Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of GEV stock opened at $804.45 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $894.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.12.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management and industry reports say gas-turbine demand is surging and the backlog is growing toward ~$200B by 2028, underpinning revenue visibility and analyst upgrades. GE Vernova Expands Power Role As AI And Grid Backlog Swell
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising estimates and targets on AI-driven gas-turbine demand and a reported ~$150B backlog, supporting momentum and revisions higher to revenue/earnings forecasts. A Look At GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After AI Driven Upgrades And US$150b Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from Jim Cramer (saying he likes the stock and would buy) can boost retail interest and liquidity in the short term. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I like the stock very much”
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is expanding manufacturing and supply capacity (Vietnam, Italy, wind facilities) to meet demand — capex and execution will determine margin leverage and timing of revenue realization. Can GE Vernova’s Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability concerns: independent analysis flags GEV’s rich multiples versus industrial peers and weaker operating margins, suggesting limited upside if growth slows. That supports short-term profit-taking. Is GEV Stock A Better Pick Than Honeywell And Eaton?
- Negative Sentiment: High past gains and recent run-up (strong YTD performance) raise the risk of short-term volatility and pullbacks as some investors lock in gains despite long-term demand signals. GE Vernova: Road To $1,000 As Estimate Revisions Keep Climbing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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