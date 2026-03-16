Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,794,000 after buying an additional 387,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,998,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,267,000 after buying an additional 1,388,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,002,000 after buying an additional 160,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,274,000 after buying an additional 1,034,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ventas Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:VTR opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,175. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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