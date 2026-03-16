Destination Wealth Management Has $154.28 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $154,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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