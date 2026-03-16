150,000 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Acquired by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $200,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.05.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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