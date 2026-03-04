Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,020,542 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 29th total of 4,693,007 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,263,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,263,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.74. 529,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,745. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $331.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its 200 day moving average is $297.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $2,687,784. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.14.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

