Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 366,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 161,971 shares.The stock last traded at $100.40 and had previously closed at $101.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $601.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

