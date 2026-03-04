Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declines By 26.9%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,663,534 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 2,276,594 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Cadre Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE CDRE opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDRE

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,008 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.