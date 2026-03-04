TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 247.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $183.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

