AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Major Shareholder Sells $348,131.13 in Stock

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder C John Wilder sold 91,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $348,131.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,667.79. The trade was a 75.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, C John Wilder sold 22,224 shares of AleAnna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $75,783.84.

AleAnna Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ANNA stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AleAnna Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNA. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AleAnna during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of AleAnna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its position in AleAnna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About AleAnna

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

