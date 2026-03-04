RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $601.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $615.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

