Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.36 on Monday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.11). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 120.98% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,662,696 shares in the company, valued at $25,528,991.12. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,000 and sold 102,500 shares valued at $727,150. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3,188.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

