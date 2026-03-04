Skba Capital Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,619.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $674,693. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.46.

NYSE:BDX opened at $174.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

