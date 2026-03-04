McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $999.00 and last traded at $995.05, with a volume of 571708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $990.95.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $875.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

