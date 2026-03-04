Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 58,029 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,029 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

