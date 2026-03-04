Vanguard Group Inc. Has $152.33 Million Stock Holdings in Coty $COTY

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,704,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $152,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $15,829,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coty by 6,340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,148 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $11,015,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 62.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,978,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,649 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COTY opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Santander lowered Coty to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.31.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

