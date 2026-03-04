JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,775,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,059,000 after buying an additional 809,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Asset Management hired Stephanie Davis as Head of Private Wealth Alternatives and added senior sales leadership—moves that expand fee-based private-wealth offerings and could lift asset-management revenue over time. Read More.

CEO Jamie Dimon urged that stablecoin issuers who pay interest should meet bank-like capital, liquidity and AML rules—policy pressure that could curb fintech competition and benefit regulated banks like JPM if enacted. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pursuing a two-pronged growth strategy: accelerating branch expansion in underserved U.S. markets while stepping up AI investments to improve efficiency and risk controls—this mix targets both deposit growth and longer-term cost/efficiency gains. Read More.

JPMorgan is pursuing a two-pronged growth strategy: accelerating branch expansion in underserved U.S. markets while stepping up AI investments to improve efficiency and risk controls—this mix targets both deposit growth and longer-term cost/efficiency gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan bankers highlight AI’s potential to transform credit markets and trading workflows, which could boost trading margins and cut costs if deployment scales as planned. Read More.

JPMorgan bankers highlight AI’s potential to transform credit markets and trading workflows, which could boost trading margins and cut costs if deployment scales as planned. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon called the $5bn “debanking” lawsuit by former President Trump without merit but acknowledged the reputational sensitivity around account closures—limits legal risk but keeps regulatory/PR issues on investors’ radars. Read More.

Dimon called the $5bn “debanking” lawsuit by former President Trump without merit but acknowledged the reputational sensitivity around account closures—limits legal risk but keeps regulatory/PR issues on investors’ radars. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts warned of an “oil shock” scenario that could push crude toward $120/barrel and recommended European oil majors—this forecast implies greater market volatility (good for some trading revenues, riskier for consumer inflation). Read More.

JPMorgan analysts warned of an “oil shock” scenario that could push crude toward $120/barrel and recommended European oil majors—this forecast implies greater market volatility (good for some trading revenues, riskier for consumer inflation). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The firm temporarily shifted U.S. staff in the Middle East to remote work amid Iran tensions—operational precaution with limited direct financial impact but highlights geopolitical risk exposure. Read More.

The firm temporarily shifted U.S. staff in the Middle East to remote work amid Iran tensions—operational precaution with limited direct financial impact but highlights geopolitical risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dimon warned the next credit cycle could be “worse than normal” and flagged complacency in markets and potential inflation risks tied to Middle East conflict—comments increase investor concern about loan losses, reserves and market volatility. Read More.

Dimon warned the next credit cycle could be “worse than normal” and flagged complacency in markets and potential inflation risks tied to Middle East conflict—comments increase investor concern about loan losses, reserves and market volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is named in a new lawsuit from Tricolor noteholders alleging ignored audit red flags in ABS deals—ongoing litigation could mean legal exposure or reputational costs if it escalates. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

JPM stock opened at $300.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.70. The company has a market cap of $810.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

