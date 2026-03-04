Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 483.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter.

IBIT stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

