Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,707 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $14,484,489. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

