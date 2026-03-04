Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,707 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $14,484,489. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major OpenAI partnership and multi?year AWS commitments reinforce Amazon’s AI positioning: Amazon announced a strategic tie?up with OpenAI (including up to $50bn of potential investment and a large multi?year workload commitment to AWS), which Wall Street (Goldman) called a “positive proof point” for AWS competitiveness. Amazon’s OpenAI tie-up ‘positive proof’ for AI growth, Goldman says
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to beef up AI infrastructure (land and capital): Amazon Data Services is buying George Washington University’s Virginia campus for ~$427M to expand AI/data?center capacity — a targeted step to support higher?margin AWS AI workloads. Amazon data center unit acquires George Washington University Virginia campus
- Positive Sentiment: Large country?level commitments to AI/data centers: Amazon pledged major multibillion?euro investments in Spain’s AI/data?center infrastructure (reported ?€18B incremental), signaling long?term capacity buildout to capture AI demand. Amazon Pledges Nearly $40 Billion to Expand AI Data-Center Infrastructure in Spain
- Positive Sentiment: AWS growth remains a bright spot and underpins analyst bullishness: AWS revenue acceleration and numerous buy ratings/price targets (median targets well above current levels) support a longer?term recovery case despite recent volatility. Amazon’s Drop Was Loud, But Its Rebound Could Be Louder
- Positive Sentiment: Product and logistics expansions: rollout of 15?minute delivery in Brazil and new AI seller tools (Canvas) illustrate ongoing retail innovation that can raise GMV and seller retention over time. Amazon Deploys 15-Minute Delivery in Brazil Expansion Amazon Gives Sellers an Agentic Window Into Their Business
- Neutral Sentiment: Product consolidation: Amazon will close the standalone Wondery app and fold top podcasts into Audible — limited financial impact but a small content consolidation play. Amazon Is Shutting Down The Wondery App
- Negative Sentiment: Drone strikes damaged AWS facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, causing outages, degraded availability for regional customers and office closures in the Middle East — a near?term operational and reputational hit with potential customer migration and recovery costs. Nvidia, Amazon temporarily close Dubai offices, Google employees stranded amid U.S.-Iran war Amazon’s cloud unit says drone strikes damaged UAE and Bahrain facilities
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy, front?loaded AI capex (reported ~$200B guidance) has rattled investors — free cash flow plunged and the scale/timing of payback is unclear, which triggered February’s sharp selloff and remains the primary driver of near?term share weakness. Amazon’s Drop Was Loud, But Its Rebound Could Be Louder
- Negative Sentiment: PR and privacy headwinds: backlash over Ring’s license?plate reader partnership and cities ending programs adds reputational risk for Amazon’s Ring business. Separately, reported insider selling and some hedge?fund trimming have amplified caution. Cities join Amazon in ending their partnership with license-plate reader Flock Quiver Quant summary
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
