Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 277,572 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,339,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schrodinger worth $127,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrodinger by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,365,000 after buying an additional 904,619 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrodinger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 38.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,072,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,573,000 after acquiring an additional 577,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger Price Performance

Shares of Schrodinger stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Schrodinger, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $27.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.