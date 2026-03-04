Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 15,302 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 189,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.