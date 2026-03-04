Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

