NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546,100 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 138,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 57,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.62. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In related news, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 121,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,387.50. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

