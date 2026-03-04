Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in KBR by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KBR from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

