Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197,739 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 800.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $366,137.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.